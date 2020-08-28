9 minutes ago

A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has said his law firm’s involvement in the Agyapa Royalties agreement does not constitute conflict of interest.

He explained that, his relationship with Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, did not play any role in his law firm, African Legal and Associates winning the bid to be one of the transaction advisers.

The Minority has accused the Akufo-Addo government of mortgaging Ghana’s natural resources for personnel gains.

They have accused Mr Otchere-Darko, a cousin to the President, of being a beneficial owner to the company which is 100% owned by the Minerals Income Investment Fund, which is a State organisation.

Reacting to this allegation on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, Mr Otchere-Darko said all the allegations by the Minority are false.

He indicated that his international partner won the bid, thus, they are local partners executing it on their behalf.

He said he is very proud his law firm was given an opportunity to work on such a “destiny changing” transaction.

“I am proud to be part of this history. It’s a destiny changing arrangement for the way Africa has not benefited from our natural resources,” he said.

The NPP man bemoaned how African countries, including Ghana, have not put value on natural resources such as gold, bauxite and oil and have allowed investors to rather ‘milk us.’

Mr Otchere-Darko added that monitising Ghana’s natural resources is the sure way to accelerate Ghana’s growth.

