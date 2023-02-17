1 hour ago

Ghanaian politician and legal practitioner, Gabby Asare Otchere Darko has met Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey and Ghana target Edward Nketiah.

The ruling New Patriotic Party( NPP) stalwart who is a self-confessed Arsenal fan met the players on Thursday after the Gunners were dethroned from the summit of the English Premier League by Manchester City on Wednesday night at the Emirates Stadium.

He met Thomas Partey who missed the crunch game against Manchester City through injury and Eddie Nketiah who has been chased by Ghana in the past after their training session.

Gabby Asare Otchere Darko does not hold any official position in the ruling NPP government but many have dubbed him the defacto Prime Minister due to the family ties he has with Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo and his constant announcement of government policies even before it officially announced.

“Had lunch today with my good friend @Thomaspartey22 and the young man who calls me "Uncle", @EddieNketiah9 after their training session,” he tweeted.

“They are both in very high spirit and determined to see @Arsenal returning to winning ways, starting from Saturday against @AVFCOfficial.”