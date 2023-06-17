20 minutes ago

On Saturday, June 17, 2023, a Ghanaian striker who has switched nationality to Djibouti, Gabriel Dadzie played a pivotal role in Djibouti's triumph as they secured their first-ever silverware.

Dadzie's outstanding performance helped the Riverains de la Mer Rouge secure a 3-1 victory over Pakistan in the Four-Nation tournament held in Mauritius.

Dadzie's contributions were exceptional, as he notched a goal and provided an assist during the final match.

His overall performance throughout the tournament included two goals, two assists, and one man-of-the-match accolade in three matches.

Djibouti displayed their dominance by topping the table with a perfect winning record of 100%.

The Mauritius 4Nations Football Series International friendly featured the host country, Pakistan, Djibouti, and Kenya competing in a round-robin format.

While Djibouti celebrates their success, the tournament will officially conclude on Sunday, June 18, 2023, with a match between Mauritius and Kenya.