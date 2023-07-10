3 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Gabriel Osei Misehouy made a significant impact for Ajax in their preseason friendly against FC Den Bosch on Saturday.

The Dutch-born Ghanaian, who came on as a second-half substitute, helped his team stage a comeback and secure a 2-2 draw.

FC Den Bosch took the lead through Jaron Vicario after just 16 minutes, heading into halftime with a one-goal advantage.

In the 71st minute, Youri Keijser extended Den Bosch's lead with another goal.

However, Ajax showed resilience in the latter part of the game, mounting a comeback to salvage a draw.

Osei Misehouy, introduced at the start of the second half, found the back of the net in the 74th minute, reducing the deficit.

David Kalokoh then leveled the score at 2-2 in the 78th minute.

Osei Misehouy, who was born to Ghanaian parents in Amsterdam, had an impressive season with the Ajax U21 side, scoring four goals in 27 appearances.

His performances as an exciting attacking midfielder have earned him the opportunity to train with the senior team, potentially earning a promotion for the upcoming season.

Reports indicate that Ajax has offered Osei Misehouy a lucrative contract extension following his standout campaign. He is currently under contract with the Johan Cruyff Arena outfit until the summer of 2024.