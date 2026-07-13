GACL introduces advanced security screening technology at Accra International Airport

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has introduced advanced security screening equipment at passenger checkpoints in Terminals 2 and 3 of the Accra International Airport as part of efforts to strengthen aviation security and improve the passenger experience.

In a statement issued on Sunday, July 12, 2026, GACL said the new state-of-the-art screening technology is designed to enhance security while reducing waiting times and making the screening process more convenient for travellers.

Under the upgraded system, passengers will no longer be required to remove laptops and other large electronic devices from their cabin baggage during security screening.

“Laptops and other large electronic devices can now remain in your cabin baggage during screening,” the statement said.

The company also announced that passengers will generally be allowed to keep their shoes and belts on during screening unless security officers request their removal based on security profiling.

In addition, the new technology allows travellers to leave Liquids, Aerosols and Gels (LAGs) inside their cabin baggage during screening, eliminating the need for separate screening in many cases. However, GACL stressed that the existing restriction on liquid containers exceeding 100 millilitres remains in effect.

“Passengers can now keep Liquids, Aerosols and Gels (LAGs) in their cabin baggage during screening as separate screening of LAGs may not be required,” the company noted.

To further improve efficiency at security checkpoints, GACL has also introduced an Automatic Tray Return System, which enables trays to be returned quickly to passengers for the repacking of screened items, helping to reduce congestion and speed up the screening process.

The Airports Company said the rollout of the new screening technology will be implemented gradually, with the new system operating alongside existing security procedures until full deployment is completed.

“Migration onto the new system will be be done progressively or in phases and alongside the existing procedures and equipment,” GACL stated.

The company appealed to passengers and airport stakeholders to cooperate with security personnel during the transition period as the new equipment becomes fully operational.

According to GACL, the upgrade is part of its broader strategy to modernise facilities at the Accra International Airport, enhance aviation security and provide a faster, more seamless travel experience for passengers.