8 hours ago

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has successfully regained control of over 16 acres of strategic airport land following a decisive ruling by the Accra High Court in its favour against subsidiaries of the McDan Group.

In a judgment delivered on May 6, 2025, the court granted GACL full re-entry and possession of two parcels of land—measuring approximately 10.63 acres and 5.66 acres—located near Kotoka International Airport.

The lands are situated adjacent to and opposite Action Chapel International and were initially leased in 2012 to McDan Shipping Company and Airport Logistics Limited, both subsidiaries of the McDan Group.

GACL initiated legal proceedings in February 2025, citing persistent breaches of lease agreements, including failure to pay outstanding ground rent. The company sought a total recovery of $26,296 in rent arrears and a perpetual injunction to restrain the companies from further use of the land.

The High Court granted GACL's application for summary judgment, ruling that the defendants had no valid legal defence.

In addition to awarding GACL full possession of the lands, the court ordered the defendants to pay GH¢50,000 in legal costs.

In a public statement, the GACL hailed the ruling as a landmark achievement in safeguarding state assets. It credited the company’s Legal Department and Managing Director, Mrs. Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, for their diligent efforts in pursuing the case to its conclusion.

“The repossession of these lands not only safeguards millions of dollars’ worth of state assets but also reinforces our commitment to accountability and lawful management of public property,” the statement read.

The court victory comes in the wake of a related issue from December 2024, when McDan Aviation’s operations at Terminal 1 of the Kotoka International Airport were suspended over debt obligations.

Although those financial liabilities were eventually cleared, the land dispute lingered until the court’s recent ruling brought finality.

This development marks a significant step for GACL in asserting control over vital aviation infrastructure and ensuring the responsible stewardship of public property.