2 hours ago

The Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) and Africa Environmental Sanitation Consult (AfESC) led by Professor Samuel Boakye Dampare; Director General of GAEC, and Dr. Abena Asomaning Antwi; Managing Director of AfESC, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which brings the two research institutes together to pursue a common goal in research.

The Memorandum of Understanding generally enjoins the two parties to develop new and expand existing collaboration between GAEC/RAMSRI and JGC/AfESC to provide mutually beneficial projects to both public and private sector participants on Health, Nuclear Medicine, Environment, and Sanitation.

Professor Samuel Boakye Dampare; Director General of Ghana Atomic Energy Commission in his remarks, expressed great delight and optimism about the collaboration between Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) and Africa Environmental Sanitation Consult (AfESC) as he envisages much deeper works into the areas of cooperation in the MoU and to a larger extent improve the lives of Ghanaians and beyond.

Speaking with regard to the MoU, Dr. Abena Asomaning Antwi; Managing Director of Africa Environmental Sanitation Consult (AfESC) described the collaboration as a refreshing one that comes to augment existing efforts by the two parties in achieving higher heights in the areas of common interest. Additionally, she expressed her joy to see this collaboration that has been on the table for quite some time firmed up.

Ghana Atomic Energy Commission is mandated to carry out research into the peaceful application of nuclear science and technology and its development and is engaged in research, education, and commercialization of its research among others through its institutes which include the Radiological and Medical Sciences Research Institute (RAMSRI). RAMSRI is a medical research institute employing nuclear and allied techniques to promote human health and nutrition in Ghana.

Africa Environmental Sanitation Consult, a research wing of the Jospong Group of Companies is mandated to provide sustainable environmental solutions and consultancy services. AfESC also undertakes a broad spectrum of research, training, and problem-solving to develop viable solutions for private and public organizations, institutions, and individuals in the environmental sector and beyond.

Source: Africa Environmental Sanitation Consult