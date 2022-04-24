34 minutes ago

The General Officer Commanding of the Central Command of the Ghana Armed Forces, Brigadier General Joseph Aphour, is reported to be the father of the Ghanaian woman, Karen Aphour, who was stabbed to death in the USA.

According to a Mynewsgh.com report, Brigadier General Joseph Aphour, who is mourning the death of his 30-year-old daughter, also risks the possible loss of a son if he’s found guilty.

30-year-old Karen was stabbed multiple times to death by her brother, 26-year-old Andy Aphour, over household chores, in Evanston, a community in Illinois, USA.

Karen after being rushed to the Evanston Police to the St. Francis Hospital in Illinois was produced dead.

Karen Aphour was a graduate of the University of Ghana and the Mfantsiman Girls Senior High.

She used to work at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Regional Integration in Ghana before travelling to the USA.

The Brigadier General's son, Andy Aphour, who stabbed her sister several times, was arrested and has pleaded guilty to murder charges.

Andy will appear in court on May 2, 2022, and has been given a US$300,000 bond with the special condition of surrendering his passport.