The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has firmly denied media reports claiming that Brigadier General Michael Opoku has been arrested for allegedly possessing ammunition.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, and signed by Captain V.A. Arhin, Acting Director General of Public Relations, the GAF described the reports as false and misleading.

“The Armed Forces can confirm that Brigadier General Michael Opoku remains an active member of the Ghana Armed Forces and is not under arrest for any crime committed,” the statement noted.

The GAF emphasised that Brigadier General Opoku remains an active member of the Armed Forces and has not been implicated in any crime.

The statement also assured the public that the Armed Forces is committed to upholding accountability within its ranks, adding that any officer found guilty of criminal activity will face the law like any ordinary citizen.

The Armed Forces urged the public to disregard the unverified reports and called on media outlets and individuals to refrain from spreading misinformation and disinformation, especially regarding national security matters.