The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has ramped up its operations in Bawku, Nalerigu, and surrounding communities as part of efforts to restore peace and security in the region.

A statement issued on Thursday, July 31 confirmed that the military began the enhanced operations on Tuesday, July 29, utilising both ground and aerial maneuvers to address the situation.

The GAF called on residents to cooperate by following all security directives, particularly the revised curfew hours, which have been changed from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. - 6:00 a.m., as per government instructions.

“The Ghana Armed Forces remains fully committed to its mission to restore peace and stability in Bawku, Nalerigu and surrounding towns and calls on all stakeholders to support and collaborate towards its successful accomplishment,” the statement read.

In addition, the Armed Forces issued a strong appeal to the public, including bloggers, content creators, and media personnel, urging them to stop circulating outdated military footage and misrepresenting it as part of the ongoing operations.

“The Armed Forces wishes to appeal to all individuals, including bloggers, content creators and media personnel, to refrain from posting previous military footage and linking them to the current operations — an act that constitutes disinformation and mal-information. Such behaviour undermines the peace efforts and fuels unnecessary tension,” the statement warned.