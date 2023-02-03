2 hours ago

Below is the full statement

GAF REFUTES KILLING ALLEGATIONS AT BAWKU

The attention of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has been drawn to allegations by some

individuals in Bawku that soldiers deployed on Operation Gongong to restore calm in the area

are killing innocent Kusasi youth and women in their homes and communities. They also allege

that military personnel have seized Zoogin, a Kusasi community. GAF wishes to categorically

state that these allegations are false and unfounded.

Information received from the National Investigations Bureau by the Operation Gongong Team of GAF early this week indicates that passengers on board a yellow KIA Grand Bird Bus with Registration Number AS 3672-21 travelling from Accra to Missiga were attacked by unknown

gunmen around Kpawelga on the Bawku Highways. The gunmen fired through the tyre and

engine compartment of the vehicle. The bus is currently packed at Assylum Down, Bawku

Divisional Police Station for investigation to be conducted.

Also one KIA Rhino truck with registration number AS 7093-17 was hit and the driver of the truck, Alhassan Abdella aged 40, from the Gonja tribe sustained a gunshot wound on the left foot. He is currently receiving treatment at the Bawku Presbyterian Hospital.

Again, on Wednesday 1 February 2023, gunshots were heard around South Natinga in Bawku.

A Patrol Team rushed to the general area of the shooting where a suspect, Abdul Malik Haruna,

aged 35 from the Mamprusi tribe was arrested. He has since been handed over to the Bawku

Police for further investigation.

It must be also placed on record that based on a tip off by the Bawku Police on the hideout of

the suspects alleged to be involved in the firing incident at Bawku, troops conducted cordon and

search operations together with Bawku Police at Pateleme General Area. Three suspects, Fatau

Alhassan Binda, aged 42, Abubakar Iddrisu, aged 44 and Alhassan Mustapha Binda, aged 33, all

from the Dagomba tribe were arrested in a house at Pateleme. They were handed over to the Bawku Police for further investigations.

In a separate incident, sporadic firing was heard around Sabongari General Area. A Patrol Team

dispatched to assess the situation spotted unknown armed men at Gozesi-Valley side in

Sabongari wearing black T-shirts with Black Hoodies. Troops engaged them and neutralized six

(6) armed men. During the engagement, some armed men took cover in a mud house within the

immediate vicinity to engage the Team. One of the armed men attempted to attack troops with a

cutlass but was disarmed in the process. During the operation. a local woman found with a

gunshot injury on left-hand was sent to Bawku Presbyterian Hospital by troops for treatment.

Following these incidents and the false allegations making the rounds, it has become necessary

for GAF to disclose these outcomes in order to dispel false information and the wrong notion

that a particular group is being targeted bt troops in Bawku.

The Ghana Armed Forces therefore once again wishes to assure the general public of its

commitment to protecting the citizenry at all times.

It is therefore soliciting the support of all peaceloving Ghanaians especially indigenes of Bawku to facilitate the process of bringing normalcy to the area and also to aid GAF in de-escalating tension in the interest of the needed peace and security for the socio-economic development of Bawku and the nation as a whole.

SIGNED

MICHAEL ADDO LARBI

Naval Captain

Director Public Relations