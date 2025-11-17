2 hours ago

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has announced the resumption of its 2025/2026 recruitment exercise in the Greater Accra Region, starting Thursday, November 20, 2025.

The exercise was suspended after a stampede at the El-Wak Stadium on Wednesday, November 12, which left several injured and resulted in six deaths.

In a statement issued on Monday, November 17, by the Department of Public Relations at Burma Camp and signed by Captain Veronica Adzo Arhin (Ghana Navy), Acting Director-General of Public Relations, the GAF said the screening exercise will now be conducted across eight sub-centres at five locations.

The centres include:



El-Wak Stadium – 2 centres



Nicholson Park, Burma Camp – 2 centres



Air Force Base, Burma Camp



Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Teshie – 2 centres



Eastern Naval Command, Tema

According to the GAF, qualified applicants, placed into batches of 600 will receive SMS notifications specifying their reporting dates, batch numbers, and designated centres. Applicants have also been advised to frequently check the recruitment portal for updates and follow all instructions.

Those who do not receive a text message by November 20 are to call 0256405104 or send a WhatsApp message to 0256405154 for assistance. Verification can also be done through the recruitment portal.

The statement further cautioned that family members and friends will not be permitted at screening centres to reduce congestion, and non-applicants will be denied entry.

The GAF confirmed that a Board of Inquiry probing the November 12 stampede is currently at work. To ensure fairness and transparency, the entire Greater Accra recruitment team has been replaced.

The new officers supervising the exercise are:



Commodore F.A. Nyarko – Director General, Human Resource



Colonel F. Kusi-Darko – Director, Manpower



Colonel G.B. Eduah – Director, Information Technology

Victims of the stampede will continue to receive free medical treatment at the 37 Military Hospital until full recovery. The Armed Forces will also provide a special recruitment package for the injured once they have recovered, as well as support for the families of those who died.