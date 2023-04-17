3 hours ago

Personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces on Saturday 15th April 2023 seized approximately 10,000 Kg of ammonium nitrate and about 20,000 pieces of explosive charges in the form of dynamite which had been prepared from ammonium nitrate.

Most of the ammonium nitrate was concealed in flour and rice sacks.

The ammonium nitrate and explosives were seized during a military operation led by personnel of the 2nd Infantry Battalion at the premises of Mohammed Brothers Company Limited and Dakete Mines in Tarkwa.

The operation was premised on detailed intelligence aimed at clamping down on the manufacture, sale, and use of illegal dynamite in parts of the country, especially mining areas.

13 people made up of 8 Chinese, 3 Togolese, an Ivorian, and a Nigerian were arrested during the operation.

Source: citifmonline