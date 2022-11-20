5 hours ago

It seems former Minister of State in Charge of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen, really wanted to seal the investment deal in the ‘Galamsey Economy’ exposé.

Most Ghanaians have chastised Adu Boahen for allegedly using the Vice President's name, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in the documentary.

Charles Adu Boahen alleged, in the documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas, that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia needs just $200,000 as an appearance fee and some positions from an investor for his siblings to get their backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.

But what most people have not paid attention to is how he used his relationship with the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to show he was the man for the job.

In the documentary, Adu Boahen said that Akufo-Addo was the campaign manager of his father, Prof. Albert Adu Boahen, when he ran to be President of Ghana in 1992.

He, however, did not mention the role of the president and said that the vice president is the person who handles such things at the operational level.

“… the President himself is also, he's like my uncle … he was my father's campaign manager when my father was running for office.

“So, he will also make, but you know that at the operational level, the Vice President is the one who handles everything,” he said.

Watch Adu Boahen’s remarks below (from 29:00):