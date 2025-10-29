2 hours ago

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has imposed an immediate nationwide ban on the fabrication, importation, sale, and use of “Changfan” machines, citing their devastating impact on Ghana’s environment, particularly through illegal river mining.

In a statement released by the Authority, the EPA said the fabrication of the machines is being carried out without the required environmental authorisation, in violation of the Environmental Protection Act, 2025 (Act 1124) and the Environmental Protection (Environmental Assessment) Regulations, 2025 (L.I. 2504).

According to the EPA, while the machines provide income for some artisans, their deployment in mining activities has caused severe pollution of water bodies, siltation of riverbeds, and destruction of aquatic ecosystems.

“In exercise of the powers conferred on the Environmental Protection Authority under sections 3(2)(b) and 35 of the Environmental Protection Act, 2025 (Act 1124)… the following directive is hereby issued,” the statement read.

The directive strictly prohibits the fabrication, importation, and use of Changfan machines without an EPA permit. It warns that workshops or shops found producing or selling the machines will be shut down, and their equipment seized and dismantled.

The Authority has ordered all individuals and entities involved in the trade or use of the machines to cease operations immediately.

The EPA also reiterated that mining in water bodies is illegal under Ghanaian law and warned that joint enforcement operations with security agencies will soon begin to monitor, seize, and prosecute offenders.