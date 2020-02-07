2 hours ago

The Assin Central Member of Parliament punctuates his statements with similes and metaphors, likening President Akufo-Addo to a tree without roots. The roots, he says, are rotten hence danger is imminent.

Kennedy Agyapong, a leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party is furious over how the fight against illegal mining has been crippled by some bigwigs of his party as he chronicles efforts made to neutralize attempts to end the canker.

“It’s very disturbing. Ekow Ewusi is not the only culprit; most of the big men are offenders as well. They should bow down their heads in shame,” he says in his submission on Net2 TV.

“I dare the bigwigs. They should stay away. All the plans of Akufo-Addo are being rendered fruitless when it comes to galamsey. You seize somebody’s excavator and hand it over to your sons. How can you even talk about Mahama and the Airbus saga?”

Mr. Agyapong insists that the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng who doubles as the chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), is one of the persons thwarting the efforts of Akufo-Addo in the fight against galamsey.

“Yesterday, I met minister of defence and he told me there are two states of military. His is the Operation Vanguard; and Frimpong Boateng has galamstop soldiers. When the galamstop soldiers arrest offenders, Ekow Ewusi then comes with a truck.”

A video circulating on social media, days after some 500 excavators seized by Operation Vanguard team were reportedly missing seem to be implicating some members of the NPP.

In the video, Horace Ekow Ewusi, suspended vice chairman of NPP in the Agona West constituency, is heard discussing with Prof Frimpong-Boateng how they can engage some party folks on some mining concessions in order to raise money from the illegal activities to support the party.



Mr. Ewusi was also heard saying he went to the minister’s office with the General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu, with a request to mine illegally so the proceeds would be used to support the party.

“...Did you tell me that you are done forming the team? We talked about the framework...we all know that the party needs money... I told you that Chairman Wontumi has some concession so go there and inspect the place... but after the meeting, you told me that you are done with everything and your guys have started working...” the minister responded.

Ewusi stated further that, Elvis Morris Donkor, the Member of Parliament for Abura, Asebu, Kwamankese (AAK), had also requested for an excavator from Frimpong-Boateng to use on some galamsey sites.

“The last time you met my MP [Elvis Donkor] in Parliament, he told you that he will also need a machine to work with and you even asked him to come and see me because I have a lot of these excavators,” he said to the minister who then denied knowing the said MP for Abura, Asebu, Kwamankese (AAK).

“I don’t even know this Elvis Donkor you are talking about, who is he? I don’t know him...where did he say I met him?” Prof Frimpong-Boateng quizzed.

The heated exchange got Prof Frimpong-Boateng angry. He then asked Ewusi to walk out of his office.

“Ekow, please go away...don’t annoy me today. Please walk out...the way you are talking I don’t like it...you can’t come here to accuse me. You go; when I’m ready I’ll call you...I’m doing something for tomorrow...” the minister fumed with rage.

Ekow Ewusi’s arrest

The Criminal Investigations Department [CID] of the Ghana Police Service arrested Ekow Ewusi, over missing excavators seized in the clampdown on galamsey.

He was interrogated over his role in some missing excavators and other equipment seized from illegal mining operators. The arrest followed a request made to the CID by Prof. Frimpong-Boateng.

According to the letter written by the Minister, Ewusi was contracted to cart excavators and pieces of equipment seized by Operation Vanguard to designated areas for safekeeping.

The minister’s letter said the ministry had received information that he sent an unknown number of equipment to the unauthorized location including one in Tema.

It further said, “Information reaching me indicates that he has sold an unknown number of the pieces of equipment including excavators.”

Ungrateful NPP delegates in Central region to blame if party falls - Kennedy Agyapong

The legislator in his submission on Net2 TV intimidates that the first time he met Ewusi, he was convinced he [Ewusi] had bad intentions. His attempts to communicate his assertions were in futility as stakeholders were influenced with money.

“I told them [the delegates] this man will collapse our party. I tried to convince them but they wouldn’t listen. Even when Hon. Asiama and Chairman Kutin took him on, they went and destroyed party regional office because the guy is an expert in deception. He bought things for them and they defended him. You sold your conscience for money. Can’t you make money for yourselves? It is not only galamsey, he [Ewusi] holds auction license… What kind of rubbish is this?”

Agyapong claims Ewusi upon realizing his end was near decided to record Frimpong-Boateng.

“Even when his boss was asking him to go, that was when he intentionally argued,” he posits.

The legislator while disclosing the “evil deeds” of Ewusi maintains he [Agyapong] cannot be compromised because posterity will judge him.

“You sit there as party executives and ministers; you travel and see how neat waterbodies are yet ours are destroyed because you sold your conscious. Why? A lot of the party people are not innocent. The Bodwease chairman Charles is one of them. Don’t you have conscious? Nobody is bold to talk about it. I am bold to talk about it. If he dares me, I will expose him,” he fumes.

“If you voted for Ewusi, you are part of the problem he has created for this party. We suspended him and you vandalized party property to protest. Who is this guy? How long has he been a member of this party? Such a very mad person collapsing our party.”

Source: Ghanaweb