1 hour ago

The Deputy Communication Director of the governing New Patriotic Party, (NPP), Mame Yaa Aboagye has commended President Akufo Addo’s administration for the success chalked in the fight against illegal mining also known as ‘galamsey’.According to her, the efforts of the government which include the deployment of Operation Vanguard across a number of mining sites which has helped some of the water bodies to regenerate its natural ecology is highly commendable as compared to the NDC’s regime. To her, it is incumbent on the opposition party to appreciate the progress that has been made by Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo’s government considering the mess they left behind.The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called for the removal of President Akufo Addo as co-chair of UN SDGs advocates over his “failed “ fight on illegal mining.Communications officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi, challenged the Akufo-Addo-led government to account for all the excavators that have been seized in the fight against illegal mining also known as galamsey.According to him, the government in its own 2020 budget stated that about 900 excavators have been confiscated so far and not 500 as is being claimed by the government.Speaking at a press conference at the banks of the Twifo Praso River in the Central region, Mr. Gyamfi said the NDC will petition the UN over President Akufo-Addo’s appointment as co-chair of the SDG Advocates following his ‘failed’ fight on illegal mining.“The NDC further demands, that the Akufo-Addo Government as a matter of urgency, should fully account for all items seized as listed in paragraph 801 of the 2020 Budget Statement presented to Parliament. We insist that a public exhibition of all 900 excavators, 2,779 weapons and ammunition and the 4,045 other mining equipment confiscated must be held in the spirit of transparency and to the benefit of all Ghanaians. We are terrified at the prospect of all these weapons finding their way into the hands of hoodlums belonging to NPP vigilante groups in an election year.Mame Yaa Aboagye reacting, reiterated that the treachery, lies, deceit and vile propaganda of the opposition party of the fight against illegal mining will expose them as the government keeps honoring his promises. “The way NDC is behaving is as though they did anything worth clapping for in the fight against galamsey…as far as the economy is concerned, progress is being made and the abysmal performance of the NDC has now seen a great improvement…even though the fight against galamsey might have suffered a few hitches, the successes are more than the failures and deserve commendation,” she said.She therefore appealed to Ghanaians to ignore NDC’s cheap propaganda to score political points and urged the government to remain resolute, not be detracted by the ugly noises of the opposition.Source: peacefmonline.com