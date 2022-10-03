1 hour ago

The Founder and Leader of the United Front Party (UFP), Akwasi Addai Odike says the Chinese key involvement in illegal mining in the country is worrying.

He claimed they lure traditional leaders and key influencers with a colossal amount of money in their quest to operate ‘rich reserved forests’.

“The Chinese want to colonize African countries economically, and they are gradually winning the cause,” he noted.

Adding that, “So they will dedicate to us what we have to do in our own country.”

Akwasi Addai Odike who was discussing issues about illegal mining popularly known as Galamsey on NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie' also insisted that the government is losing the fight against canker because of the unwillingness of some authorities failing to do their job.