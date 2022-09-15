3 hours ago

District Chief Executive (DCE) for Amansie South District, Clement Opoku Gyamfi, has called on government to declare a state of emergency to fight the activities of illegal mining (galamsey).

According to the DCE, the nation must fight galamsey like they did against Coronavirus disease through a concerted effort by getting every citizen and the media actively involved.

Clement Opoku Gyamfi, speaking to Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, admitted that the galamsey fight is a hard nut to crack but the nation cannot give up.

He believed a state of emergency will get every individual and all the State authorities as well as the media focused on achieving victory over the illicit business.

"The nation will be in trouble should the media give up. If the Police gets fed up with the fight of galamsey, it won't augur well for the country. Ghana Armed Forces and Immigration Service, don't give up . . . Our teachers must teach the school children the effects of galamsey activities," he said.