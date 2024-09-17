3 hours ago

Four individuals have been arrested for allegedly engaging in illegal mining, commonly known as ‘galamsey,’ in the Subri Forest Reserve in Ghana’s Western Region.

The suspects, aged between 23 and 40, were identified as Emmanuel Adawusu, Shadrack Yawson, Innusah Yussif, and Issah Seidu. They are currently in police custody.

The arrests were made during a targeted operation by the Rapid Response Team (RRT) of the Forestry Commission (FC) aimed at cracking down on illegal mining activities.

During the raid, authorities retrieved five pump-action guns and 77 cartridges from the suspects.

Four excavators used by the illegal miners were also seized and subsequently destroyed by fire to prevent further illegal operations.

Mr. Theodore Banodyele, District Manager of the Forestry Services Division in Takoradi, confirmed the arrests during a phone interview with the Ghanaian Times.

He revealed that the suspects had been armed and guarding the excavators while mining but attempted to escape when law enforcement intervened.

They have been charged with illegal possession of firearms and are expected to appear before the Takoradi Circuit Court.

The operation also uncovered extensive damage to the Subri Forest Reserve, with 1.5 hectares of land already destroyed by illegal mining activities.

Mr. Banodyele emphasized the Forestry Commission’s commitment to reclaiming the damaged land, replanting trees to protect the forest for future generations.

He also issued a strong warning to illegal miners, urging them to desist from their harmful activities.

“The FC is always ready and will do everything possible to protect our forest reserves,” he stated, adding that illegal mining is contributing to the country’s environmental degradation and hindering economic progress.

Ghana has been grappling with the severe consequences of illegal mining, which has led to the destruction of vast forest reserves, contamination of water bodies, and soil degradation.

On Monday, Channel One TV spearheaded a six-hour campaign aimed at intensifying pressure on the government to take decisive action against illegal mining.

The campaign brought together over 30 organisations and professional bodies, united in their call for the government to impose a temporary ban on all illegal mining activities.

The initiative highlighted the urgency of addressing the environmental and social impacts of illegal mining, urging the government to adopt more stringent measures to combat the growing menace.

The use of chemicals like mercury in mining has poisoned rivers, while the resulting deforestation has caused air pollution, increased crime rates, and threatened local communities.