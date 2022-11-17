45 minutes ago

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has parried allegations of his involvement in illegal mining locally known as galamsey.

The Minister, who doubles as Takoradi MP, has said he is not from a cheap background to engage in such illegality.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, he indicated he has been one of the leading crusaders against galamsey and has embarked on several operations to clamp down on the menace.

His comment was in relation to allegations by a Chief of Dompim-Pepesah in the Tarkwa Municipality, Nana Nyowah Panyin IV, that Mr Darko-Mensah together with the MCE, Benjamin Kesse and Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, George Mireku Dukerwere behind ‘galamsey’ activities in the area.

The chief spoke in an interview on the Joy FM Super Morning Show in October.

Reacting to the claims, the Minister stated he will not cheapen himself in such a manner.

“Sometimes when you say it people don’t understand but I don’t come from a cheap house to misbehave in this cheap manner. This is not fair and if they think they can do this to stop us from ensuring that the Western Region is clean of galamsey, I want to tell them I am not faint-hearted,” he stated.

He sees the responsibility entrusted to him as the head of the Regional Coordinating Council to lead the fight against ‘galamsey’ as an opportunity he is not ready to waste.

He added that what his detractors are doing will not stop him from going all out to ensure the fight is won.