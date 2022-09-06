5 hours ago

The Attorney-General has called for the new docket on En Huang a.k.a Aisha, regarding offences she is suspected to have recently committed.

"The A-G will also re-initiate prosecution in respect of the old offences for which she was standing trial before her deportation in 2018," the Office of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice posted on their twitter page Tuesday afteroon.

Aisha Huang was deported from Ghana in December 2018 for illegal mining offences but, in January 2022, she re-entered Ghana under a new identity.

Past Offence

She had been charged with three counts of undertaking small-scale mining operations, contrary to Section 99 (1) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), providing mining support services without valid registration with the Minerals Commission, contrary to the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), and illegal employment of foreigners, contrary to the Immigration Act, 2000 (Act 573).

New Offence

She is said to have acquired a new passport and used the Togo border to gain entry into the country.

Aisha Huang had also reportedly acquired a Ghana Card with a new name, Huang En, and returned to her illegal mining activities in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

She was arrested with other accomplices at Ahodwo in Kumasi and on Monday, September 5, 2022, the Accra Circuit Court 9 presided by Samuel Bright Acquah remanded her into Police custody to reappear on September 14, 2022.