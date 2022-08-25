2 hours ago

George Mireku Duker, Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, has implored all Ghanaians to help in the fight against galamsey.

He noted that his Ministry is doing all within its power to hinder the activities of the illegal miners but the mission cannot be accomplished if some Ghanaians continue to help the illegal miners.

Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", Hon. Mireku Duker categorically said "we need the support of Ghana or Ghanaians to help us to sanitize the mining sector".

He called for all hands to be on deck stressing "we won't ban mining. That is not our interest as a government but rather we are making sure that as you mine, we will regularize to ensure the people mine responsibly and sustainably".

Hon. Mireku Duker also warned political figures, particularly from opposition parties, to desist from encouraging the galamseyers by giving them wild promises in exchange for votes.

"While you are fighting and making sure that at least, if we won't have any results, our water bodies must be clean; then you have people having the guts, telling people, roaming around that they shouldn't vote for the government and that they will allow them to do the galamsey when the miners vote for them. These are even PHD holders; people that we know to be intellectuals roaming about telling people that they shouldn't vote for us but they will allow them if they vote for them instead...It's very sad!", he stated and emphasized that "we will not throw our hands in despair. We will continue. We will not relent as a government. We will make sure that we will fight on".