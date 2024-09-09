1 hour ago

Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has revealed that over 850 individuals are currently facing prosecution for their alleged involvement in illegal mining, commonly referred to as galamsey.

This announcement comes amid growing concerns about the destructive impact of galamsey on the country’s water bodies and forest reserves.

Speaking at the 2024/2025 Annual General Conference of the Ghana Bar Association, Mr Dame disclosed that, 140 cases of illegal mining are under investigation across five regions: Western, Eastern, Ashanti, Greater Accra, and Upper East.

He acknowledged the challenges prosecutors face in court but noted significant progress, with 76 convictions secured since August 2021. Among these is the notorious Chinese galamsey queen, Aisha Huang, convicted on December 4, 2023, for offenses committed between 2014 and 2016.

Mr Dame emphasized the government’s commitment to eradicating the galamsey menace by imposing severe penalties, including a minimum sentence of 15 years and heavy fines for non-Ghanaians.

He also highlighted that some cases are nearing conclusion and expressed confidence in the judiciary’s continued role in the fight against illegal mining.

“Illegal mining continues to wreak havoc on our forest reserves and water bodies. Despite the challenges faced in court, the criminal division has made notable progress, although more work remains.

“Since August 2021, at least 76 individuals, including 18 foreigners, have been convicted. These include the infamous Chinese galamsey queen, Aisha Huang, who was sentenced under the new law, Act 995, to a minimum of 15 years with a hefty fine for non-Ghanaians, while Ghanaians face a minimum of 20 years and a fine.

“Currently, over 140 cases involving more than 850 accused persons are being prosecuted in the Western, Eastern, Ashanti, Greater Accra, and Upper East regions, with some nearing resolution.”

Source: Adomonline