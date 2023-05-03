3 hours ago

Galamsey queen Aisha Huang has been convicted after she changed her plea in the immigration offence she is facing at the High Court to guilty.

The Chinese galamsey operator had earlier pleaded not guilty to four counts of undertaking a mining operation without license, facilitating the participation of persons engaged in a mining operation, the illegal employment of foreigners and entering Ghana while she had been prohibited from entry.

But after months of trial, Aisha Huang decided to change her plea in the last charge but her plea to counts on illegal mining remains not guilty.

The decision follows prosecution’s presentation of its last witness, an immigration officer who testified to Aisha Huang entering the country illegally.

The sentencing has however been deferred until the entire trial is over.

Source: citifmonline