2 hours ago

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has issued a firm directive to the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations (NAIMOS) Task Force to take uncompromising action against illegal miners, as the government ramps up efforts to combat galamsey.

Speaking during the official deployment of the Task Force in Sunyani on Sunday, September 28, 2025, Mr. Buah described illegal mining as a “national security threat” that requires immediate and decisive intervention.

He assured the task force of the full backing of President John Mahama, emphasising that the government remains resolute in its commitment to end galamsey.

“The fight against illegal mining is not going to stop, and every measure at the Presidency is going to be used. I charge you with a profound sense of duty and patriotism. Any recalcitrant who enters these zones is not only a trespasser, but also an enemy of the state. You are to be firm, resolute, and ruthless."

He warned Task Force members not to tolerate interference from powerful individuals, adding, "You will take no obtrusive intrusion from any big man. Remember, the biggest man in Ghana is the President, and he is the one who has sent you,” he said.

Also addressing the gathering, Deputy Director of Operations at the Presidency, Mustapha Gbande, urged security personnel to enforce the law without fear or favour. He stressed that political allegiance must not be allowed to interfere with the mission.

“The most powerful person in this country, the President, is fully backing you on this mission. The NDC does not and will not endorse what our President is against. In the bush or in a water body, there is no political colour."

"So, if anybody goes in the name of a political colour, arrest the person. If anybody comes in the name of the President, also arrest the person,” he said."

The deployment of NAIMOS marks a renewed nationwide effort to reclaim degraded lands and protect vital water bodies from the devastating effects of illegal mining.