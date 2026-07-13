Gambia and Ghana petroleum regulators sign deal to strengthen upstream oversight and capacity development

The Petroleum Commission of The Gambia and the Petroleum Commission of Ghana have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in regulating and managing the upstream petroleum sector.

The agreement was signed on July 10 by Director General of the Petroleum Commission of The Gambia, Engr. Cany Jobe, and Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Commission of Ghana, Ms. Emeafa Hardcastle, during a three-day visit by Ghanaian delegation to Banjul.

The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation in upstream petroleum regulation, local content, petroleum data management, legal and regulatory frameworks, and compliance monitoring and enforcement.

It also provides for institutional strengthening and capacity development through staff exchanges, training, study visits, internships, secondments, technical assistance and joint programmes.

During the visit, the Ghanaian delegation paid courtesy calls on The Gambia’s Minister of Petroleum, Energy and Mines, Nani Juwara, and the Gambia National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

The minister welcomed the delegation and conveyed his regards to his Ghanaian counterpart, Dr. John Abdulai Jinapor, Ghana’s Minister for Energy and Green Transition. He reaffirmed the longstanding relationship between the two countries and The Gambia government’s commitment to strengthening cooperation between their petroleum institutions.

During the technical engagement, the two commissions exchanged experiences on regulatory governance, institutional development, upstream licensing and licence management, local content implementation, public procurement, institutional financing, stakeholder engagement, human resource development, and collaboration with Parliament and other oversight institutions.

Describing the agreement as a practical partnership founded on institution-building and shared learning, Engr. Cany Jobe said strong institutions were essential to ensuring petroleum resources deliver lasting national benefits.

“A country may discover petroleum, but without capable institutions, clear rules, technical discipline, public trust and responsible oversight, the opportunity can easily be weakened,” she said.

Jobe said while petroleum discoveries depend on geology, science and investment, it is strong institutions that ultimately determine whether those discoveries translate into sustainable national benefits.

She added that this was why the partnership with the Petroleum Commission of Ghana was significant.

She said Ghana’s petroleum sector provides valuable lessons for frontier petroleum jurisdictions such as The Gambia.

Ghana began commercial oil production in 2010 and currently produces oil from three fields: Jubilee, TEN and Sankofa-Gye Nyame.

For her part, Emeafa Hardcastle described the signing as “far more than a formal act” and “a landmark moment and a powerful symbol of our mutual commitment to a brighter future.”

She said the agreement comes at a time when African petroleum-producing and frontier countries face common challenges, including increasing competition for investment and the realities of the global energy transition.

She added that collaboration among African regulators had therefore become increasingly important, enabling institutions to leverage their complementary strengths, deepen technical cooperation and pursue mutual development.

Emphasising that implementation would determine the success of the partnership, Hardcastle said: “Our most important task begins: turning the commitments in our MoU into meaningful, on-the-ground results.”

She expressed confidence that the partnership would strengthen not only the two institutions but also the enduring friendship between the peoples of Ghana and The Gambia.

Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum, Energy and Mines, Abdoulie Jallow, representing the minister, reaffirmed the ministry’s full support for the partnership. He described the MoU as a reflection of Pan-African cooperation and the shared belief that African countries can accelerate their development by learning from one another.

Under the MoU, the two commissions will establish a Joint Steering and Oversight Committee to guide implementation, develop annual work programmes and coordinate technical cooperation through specialised sub-committees.

The Petroleum Commission of The Gambia expressed its appreciation to the Petroleum Commission of Ghana for its visit, friendship and continued partnership, as well as to the Ministry of Petroleum, Energy and Mines, the Commission’s Board, management and staff, and all stakeholders whose support contributed to the success of the visit.