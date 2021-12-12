3 hours ago

Gambia coach Tom Saintfiet announced his provisional 40-man squad to begin preparations towards next month's TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021.

The Belgian will trim his squad to 28 players before the start of the tournament on 9 January 2022 in Cameroon.

Former France U-17 and U-19 midfielder Mahdi Camara, who currently plays for Ligue 1 side Saint Etienne, was included in the squad.

The squad also has Dembo Darboe listed for the tournament following his terrific form in the Belarusian top-flight 2021 season.

Darboe scored 19 goals and provided nine assists in 29 appearances to ensure Shakhtjor Soligorsk clinched the league title.

AS Roma midfielder Ebrima Darboe and Italy-based duo of Omar Colley and Musa Barrow as well as former Swansea City forward Modou Barrow were named by Saintfiet.

The Scorpions will make their first appearance in the flagship African football competition in Cameroon where they were drawn in Group F along with Tunisia, Mali and Mauritania.

Gambia booked their place in next year's tournament after winning Group D of the qualifiers ahead of Gabon, DR Congo and Angola.

The Scorpions will play their opening match on 12 January 2022 when they take on Mauritania in Limbe before facing Mali and Tunisia.

Provisional Squad:

GOALKEEPERS: Baboucar Gaye, Sheikh Sibi, Lamin Sarr, Modou Jobe, Lamin Saidy

DEFENDERS: James Gomez, Noah Sonko Sundberg, Maudo Jarjué, Ibou Touray, Saidy Janko, Mohammed Mbye, Leon Guwara, Omar Colley, Sheriff Sinyan, Sulayman Bojang, Muhammed Sanneh, Pa Modou Jagne, Bubacarr Sanneh

MIDFIELDERS: Dawda Ngum, Ebrima Sohna, Sulayman Marreh, Ebrima Darboe, Yusupha Bobb, Ebou Adams, Alasana Manneh, Mahdi Camara, Yusupha Njie, Ablie Jallow, Steve Bubacarr Trawally, Ebrima Colley

FORWARDS: Lamin Jallow, Bubacarr Jobe, Assan Ceesay, Muhammed Badamosi, Modou Barrow, Dembo Darboe, Musa Barrow, Kalifa Manneh, Nuha Marong Krubally, Abdoulie Sanyang