Gambling has quickly become one of the most popular forms of digital entertainment over the last few years. Improvements to technology, as well as changes to regulations, have helped to make online gambling far more accessible and enjoyable. The last few years have seen an enormous growth of the online gambling market as a result, with more people than ever signing up to enjoy online casinos, bingo and sports betting sites.

One of the biggest changes to the online gambling industry has been the adaptation of mobile technology. Most gambling sites now are compatible with mobile devices, letting users sign in, place wagers and enjoy gaming while on the go. Mobile devices now account for more than half of all online traffic, and as a result, it makes sense for gambling sites to cater for smartphone and tablet users.

SP casinos suggest gambling sites for users to sign up to. There are loads of great casinos and gambling sites available, so players have a lot of choice. However, they will have to consider factors such as licencing, games, payments and security before signing up. Reading through some online gambling site reviews is a great place to start, and it’s also a good way to find out more about the best sites.

Here are some of the best gambling sites currently available:

ComeOn – ComeOn has been available for over ten years and offers fun casino games to players across Europe. The site is licenced in Malta and offers a wide selection of exciting games from top developers. Players can also claim some excellent bonuses when they first join, including a 100% matched bonus worth up to €25. The site provides more than one thousand different games such as slots, table games and live dealer games. Players can expect to find support for lots of simple payment providers and the casino is very easy to use.

LeoVegas – LeoVegas is widely available to players across Europe and has multiple licences from trusted gambling authorities, including the UK and Malta. The site has been keeping players entertained since it first launched in 2013 and provides over one thousand games, including slots and classic table games. In addition to offering casino gaming, LeoVegas has its own sportsbook, where players can use their same account to bet on the latest sporting action from around the world, including the Premier League and more. As a new player at LeoVegas, you’ll be able to claim four matched bonuses on your first four deposits up to a value of €400.

Casumo – Casumo is a fan favourite for a lot of casino players across Europe. The site offers a huge collection of exciting games from some of the best software developers in the industry. Established in 2012, Casumo casino is really easy to use, and there’s a dedicated mobile app if you prefer to play on the go. The casino is licenced by the Malta Gaming Authority, which means it’s safe and fair to use. All new players can claim twenty free spins as well as a 100% bonus worth up to €300.

Wheelz – Wheelz casino is a brand-new casino site established in 2021. Although it’s new, it still has a great reputation for fairness and player safety. The site is licenced in Malta and provides players with hundreds of exciting casino games to enjoy. Users can sign up in just one minute, and a wide range of payment types are supported to make withdrawals and deposits really easy. When they join for the first time, new players will be able to claim twenty no deposit free spins as well as a 100% bonus worth up to €300 plus one hundred more free spins when they make their first deposit.