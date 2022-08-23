1 hour ago

Sammy Awuku, the Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), says all activities that involve a raffle or promotions by gaming and financial institutions are under the jurisdiction of the Authority.

The Gaming Commission is said to have been issuing permits or licences that allow private enterprises to set up schemes for participation in draws for prizes.

According to Sammy Awuku, it is illegal for the Commission to issue such permits.

As a result, the NLA has petitioned the Attorney General for settlement on the issue.

"The Attorney General's opinion is clear that all the rulings and cases the NLA relied on in making its case, once the Gaming Commission hasn't set aside, it is assumed that the Gaming Commission was satisfied or is satisfied with it. So, from this day forward, we don't want to have any issues with the Gaming Commission," he disclosed in an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show Tuesday morning.

Mr. Awuku is therefore asking institutions that want to run such promos to go for permit from the NLA, emphasizing "it is purely in the space of the National Lottery Authority".