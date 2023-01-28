3 hours ago

A six-bedroom house has been burnt in the Krofrom suburb of Kumasi, Friday afternoon, in an alleged reprisal attack by a gang.

The armed young men, looted the house before setting it ablaze in what is believed to be a revenge attack on the butchering of a colleague in the community.

Residents fear multiple reprisals if security is not beefed up in the area.

The young man in his early 30s, known only as ‘Candy’, was butchered by unknown assailants at the community on Thursday.

On Friday, some armed youth suspected to be colleagues of the deceased stormed the community in a revenge attack.

The gang burnt down a 6-bedroom apartment where one of the suspected assailants lived.

Sarah Owusu, who lives in the burnt house, claims the gang earlier looted their rooms before setting the house ablaze.

“Exactly a week today, they came to us with a gun and a knife just to threaten us but we survived. Their people came to our house to steal our TV set and clothes,” she said.

"I couldn't get away with anything. My children lost all their things to fire. How to even survive today will be a problem". Lamisi added.

The mother of the suspected assailant, Abena Ayiwah, says her son has often come under attack after dissociating himself from the gang.

Lamisi Nuhu, a tenant, lost all her belongings to the fire.

“I couldn’t get away with anything. My children lost all their things to fire. How to even survive today will be a problem”. Lamisi added.

