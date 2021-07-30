1 hour ago

THE INTERIM Management Board of the Ghana Association of Phonographic Industry (GAPI) has congratulated renowned music producer David Ennin and multiple award-winning gospel artiste Diana Hamilton, for their historic win at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) 2021.

The GAPI board under the leadership of Nana Asa Mensah (Agiecoat) penned down their heartfelt message to David, who is a member of the association, and Diana Hamilton, to congratulate them.

According to GAPI, David Ennin, the executive producer of Diana Hamilton’s hit song, ‘Adom’, has come a long way as an executive producer after returning to Ghana from Japan, and has since faced a tough and rough period after he established King David Music, a record label in 2000.

“His earlier productions did not hit the limelight, resulting in massive losses associated with the risks that record labels encounter in the music industry. Thankfully, by hard work and consistency, his efforts have now been crowned with Diana’s musical journey. Diana winning the prestigious Artiste of the Year at VGMA is a win for the association because our cherished member David was the producer of Diana’s songs.”

It added that Diana Hamilton becomes the only female gospel artiste and the second gospel artiste after Joe Mettle to bag the award since the scheme was constituted over two decades ago.

“This makes GAPI extremely proud to celebrate one of their own. It gives hope that all is not lost as several hardworking members of the Association invest in this volatile and risky business. The management board will soon meet David and Diana to accord them the necessary courtesies they deserve,” the board said.