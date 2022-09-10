3 hours ago

The Executive Council of RFA Greater Accra (Garfa) has donated some assorted items to Forsee Fc and Great Corinthians Juniors Fc ahead of their KGL Under 17 Tournament slated for this weekend at both Madina Zongo Astroturf and the La Macdan Park respectively.

The competition is the second edition ably organized by the Ghana Football Association aimed at developing Juvenile Football in the country.

Twelve Juvenile Teams across Ghana shall be competing for the enviable ultimate.

Mr. Samuel Aboabire,the Garfa Boss wished the two teams the best of luck and advised them to be disciplined as they represent the Greater Accra Region.