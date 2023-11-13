2 hours ago

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Garu, Albert Alalzuuga, has claimed that the autopsy report of one of the individuals who died as a result of military brutalities indicates that, the deceased suffered a skull fracture and broken ribs.

Over 50 people were hospitalized, with one fatality, after the military attacked Garu and Tempane residents in the Upper East Region in retaliation for their alleged assaults on National Security Operatives.

The MP for Garu made this revelation after a briefing on the issue by the National Security Minister in Accra on Monday.

“We are very unhappy and very frustrated with the way they behaved in Garu. Several people have broken arms and broken legs. The one who died according to the autopsy report had a broken skull and two broken ribs. Honourable Minister, if this is how the military retrieves arms, we would want to know how many arms were retrieved from Garu.”

“…To say this is the military’s style of retrieving arms which we witnessed in Garu is most unfortunate. That, in retrieving arms, you beat and kill, maim people… If you are retrieving arms, you need information,” Mr Alalzuuga stated.

The MP for Tempane, Lydia Akanvariba, for her part, also urged government should consider covering the medical expenses of victims who were hospitalised as a result of the incident.