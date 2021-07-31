7 hours ago

The timely intervention of firefighters from the Kyirapatre fire station prevented a major explosion at G.V Global Limited, a Gas Retail Outlet at Asokwa in the Ashanti Region.

One attendant has been hospitalized after the gas dispensing machine exploded, and some cylinders caught fire.

Other attendants and customers who were refilling their gas cylinders escaped unhurt when the incident happened at about 5 pm on Friday.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, the fire officers are still investigating the matter to unravel the source of the accident.

The Organizing Secretary of the Ghana LPG Operators Association, Collins Nanaba Osei Tutu, spoke to Citi News about the fire at the gas station.

He explained that, “After our investigation from the manager and workers here, it came out that, as they were working, the light just went off and came back in the twinkle of an eye. That caused the dispenser to explode. Because they were already working, there was gas in the lines, so after the dispenser caught fire, it exploded. Luckily, the fire personnel were passing by, so they came to quench the fire. One attendant was injured and has been sent to the hospital. Others were not harmed like the attendant.”

Source: citifmonline.com