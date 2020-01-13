42 minutes ago

A 45-year-old police officer together with her three children perished in a gas explosion on Sunday at Ablekuma, a suburb of Accra.

The officer, identified as Inspector Kate Abban was reportedly preparing food for her family when the incident happened last Sunday.

Narrating the incident in an interview with Adom FM monitored by theghanareport.com, Sarah, sister of the deceased said, the family had just returned from church and Kate was preparing food when the gas cylinder exploded.

Ebenezer Abban and Joyce Abban, who were washing bowls in the kitchen also sustained serious injuries and later lost their lifes at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

21-year-old, Emmanuel Agyei, a student at the Ghana Telecom University, also sustained severe injuries when he tried rescuing his mother and siblings.

According to Sarah, Emmanuel and Joyce died on Sunday, January 12, 2020.