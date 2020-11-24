2 hours ago

The volume of gas production for power generation is said to have increased from 85 million standard cubic feet per day to about 250 million standard cubic feet.

A development believed to have helped reduce to the barest minimum the incessant power outages.

Speaking to GBC’s Business News, Chief Executive of Ghana Gas, Dr Ben Asante said in the past government, used to import crude oil for power generation, but the situation has changed due to strategic measures put in place by the young company.

On Ghanaian participation in the operations of the company, Dr Asante said Ghana Gas has in the past three years indigenized, as most key technical areas are manned by Ghanaians.

He urged other companies to emulate Ghana Gas to train more Ghanaians in technical areas.