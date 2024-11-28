2 hours ago

Two armed robbers have shot dead a gas station owner, Martin Okyere, at Gomoa Akotsi in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The unfortunate incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, November 28, 2024.

Information gathered by Adom News suggests the deceased, a 50-year-old man known as Italian Burger, had been operating the station for over 11 years.

In an interview with Adom News, an eyewitness, Richmond Agyei, narrated that he heard multiple gunshots at the gas station and rushed to the scene.

Upon arrival, he found the robbers ransacking the room of the deceased, who was lying in a pool of his own blood.

Mr. Agyei said that he and a daughter of the deceased almost lost their lives in an attempt to rescue them.

Mr. Okyere succumbed to the gunshot wounds and passed away.

Meanwhile, Martin’s sister, Lucas Esi, who could not control her tears, has called on the Ghana Police to ensure that the perpetrators face justice.