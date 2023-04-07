1 hour ago

The gates will open for free for fans who would like to attend the international friendly matches between the Black Queens and the Lioness' of Senegal.

The senior national female team will host their Senegalese counterparts in two friendly games at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, April 8, 2023 and Tuesday, April 11, 2023 respectively.

The friendly games forms part of the team's rebuilding process for Coach Nora Hauptle to assess her team for future assignments.

Both matches are scheduled to kick off at 4pm.