The family of a 21-year-old herdsman who was allegedly killed at Gbanbapong community in the Saboba district of the Northern Region is demanding justice for the victim.

The deceased was wrongfully accused of stealing a cow after the animal he was sent to help graze went missing.

It is suspected that the victim was killed in the bush. The family reported the case to the police.

Four suspects have since been arrested and are currently in police custody in Saboba over the issue.

The suspects were taken to Bimbilla district court where they were remanded into police custody.

The suspects on March 21, 2023, allegedly took a herdsman Sumaila Issah to the bush in search of a cow which got missing.

According to the family of Sumaila, one man gave a cow with a rope on the neck to Sumaila to take care of.

Sumaila took it to the bush but unfortunately, the rope got entangled, Sumaila did not see and brought the rest of the animals home.

It was in the house that they realised the cow was not among the rest. Sumaila reported to the owner who accused him of stealing the animal.

Some community members took Sumaila to the bush to search for the animal. On the first day, they did not see it and on the second day, they took him back to the bush only for him not to return till date.

A few days after, women in the community went to the bush and found the cow entangled there. They reported back to the community.

The community members rushed to the bush, and it was the cow they accused Sumaila of stealing.

Sumaila has since 21 March not returned or seen.

The family reported the incident to the Saboba police and on March 27 arrested the owner of the cow, took him to court, and he has been remanded.

On April 3, 3 more suspects were arrested, and they have also been remanded into police custody.

The family of the victim is demanding justice for their son.

“We know our son was killed by the suspects, we are demanding for the body of our son because we do not know where it was dumped. For almost two weeks now I have not slept nor eaten because I have not seen my son,” the father of the deceased told Citi News during a visit to the family at Gbanbapong community in the Saboba district.

The mother of Sumaila the victim, who could not hold back her tears told Citi News she wants to see her son whether alive or dead.

Leader of the herdsmen in Gbanbapong community, Amidu Seidu told Citi News the herdsmen in the area are always facing maltreatment by the people in the area. He called for justice for their colleague.

Chief of Gbanbapong community, Ubor Gmalmo Peter III described the incident as shocking.

He is calling for calm among community members and for the herdsmen to remain peaceful.

The assemblyman for Gbanbapong electoral area, Puagyaba Abraham also described the incident as worrying calling for peace in the area to allow the police to ensure justice.

