1 hour ago

The Ghana Broadcasting Corporation’s Sani Abdul-Rahman has left to join the Media General Group - operators of one of Ghana’s leading television station TV3.

Abdul-Rahman has been a regular face on all the GBC channels, hosting its flagship weekly newspaper analysis Programme - the Weekly Press Review.

He has been with the national broadcaster for five years, reporting business and finance, and conducting hard-hitting interviews on politics and the economy.

The award-wining journalist will join 3Business, the business news wing of the Media General Group, expected to contribute in maintaining the platform’s position as the most preferred for financial and economic news.

“I’ve had an exciting time at GBC; learnt a lot and worked with some exceptionally talented staff,” the broadcast journalist said.

“However, the move comes at the right time and I look forward to the fresh opportunities as well as challenges the Media General will offer me.”

The financial journalist recently participated in the DW’s Global Media Forum 2022 - being the only mainstream Ghanaian journalist invited by Deutsche Welle to attend the event in Germany.

Abdul-Rahman joined the state broadcaster in 2017, following a two-year career-shaping period at Kapital Radio in Kumasi. He was a news anchor and co-host of the station’s morning show, Daybreak Kapital.

Sani Abdul-Rahman is seen as a rising star in Ghana’s competitive media landscape, leading the state broadcaster’s coverage of national events including annual budget presentations, the State of the Nation Address, etc.

In 2020, he was adjudged Ghana’s best mining reporter of the year following his report that highlighted the challenges undermining effective female participation in the mining industry.