2 hours ago

GBFoods, a leading food manufacturing company and producer of Ghana’s favourite Gino and Pomo range of products, has today expanded its production line by commissioning a state-of-the-art tomato canning line in Tema.

Built at a total cost of $5 million, this state-of-the-art tomato canning is aimed at reducing the number of raw materials imported in the manufacturing of the company’s products, thereby offering more employment opportunities to Ghanaians.

Commissioning the production line, Artur Carrula, President of Agrolimen, the parent company of GBFoods said, “GBFoods is committed to investing in Africa and Ghana for that matter, with the support of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture and Ministry of Trade and Industry.

He added, “we are working to identify locations for two contiguous farmlands of 7,000 acres each on which we will construct two industrial farms each with an integrated factory. To process, tomatoes concentrate that we will use in Ghana and also export to other African countries taking advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement. We estimate that on completion of these two projects, GBFoods would have invested over $70 million of investments and create over 5,000 jobs, earn FX for Ghana”.

On his part, David Kofi Afflu, General Manager of GBFoods Ghana said: “Apart from the tomatoes processing line, this state-of-the-art facility also has a curry processing line. We believe in Ghana and remain committed to driving investment to grow our footprint in the county. Today’s commissioning is a demonstration of our deep level of commitment to this cause, and we shall not relent on this effort.”

Gracing the occasion as special Guest of Honour, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, was optimistic about the success of the new GBFoods tomato canning line and pledged government’s support.

“GBFoods has lived to its promise of providing nutritious products to the people of Ghana. It gladdens my heart to see this expansion project. We shall continue to provide you with the enabling environment to thrive and succeed,” the president stated.

Source: GB Foods