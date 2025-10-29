1 hour ago

The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has assured the public and airline operators that flight operations across the country will continue without disruption, despite plans by the Ghana Air Traffic Safety Electronics Association (GhATSEA) to embark on an indefinite strike starting Thursday, October 30, 2025.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, the Authority said it had activated comprehensive contingency measures to maintain seamless air traffic management and ensure the safety of all flights within the Accra Flight Information Region (FIR).

According to the GCAA, a detailed CNS/ATM Systems Contingency Plan has been implemented to protect both domestic and international flight operations throughout the duration of the planned industrial action.

The plan includes structured operational procedures, dedicated response teams, and enhanced coordination across aviation departments to ensure that service delivery and safety standards remain uncompromised.

“The GCAA remains fully committed to maintaining the highest standards of air navigation service delivery and ensuring the safety and security of all flights within Ghana’s airspace,” the statement reaffirmed.

The Authority also appealed for calm among airline operators, aviation stakeholders, and passengers, assuring them that flights will continue to operate safely and efficiently during the strike period.

Additionally, the GCAA reiterated its commitment to investing in staff welfare and training to enhance human capacity and ensure sustainable excellence in Ghana’s aviation industry.

Established in 1986, the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority serves as the regulatory body for air transport in Ghana, responsible for licensing air operations, managing aerodromes, and providing air navigation services within the Accra FIR.