3 hours ago

Board Chairman of GCB Bank PLC, Professor Joshua Alabi, has reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to advancing gender diversity in leadership, announcing plans to increase women’s representation on its Executive Committee to at least 30 percent by 2028.

He made the announcement at the launch of Sheagles Soar, a new women’s leadership development programme, held on October 7, 2025, describing it as a key step toward transforming leadership culture within GCB Bank and Ghana’s wider financial sector.

“At GCB Bank, we have drawn a clear programme of action to drive women’s inclusivity at the highest levels of our organisation,” Professor Alabi said. “Our goal is to improve women’s representation on the Executive Committee by at least 30% by 2028. Initiatives like Sheagles Soar will be central to achieving this transformation.”

The Sheagles Soar programme aims to dismantle systemic barriers, close the “broken rung” in career progression, and create clear pathways for women to rise into senior leadership roles. Built on a 3Ps framework — Professional, Personal, and Partnerships — the initiative provides holistic support for women at different stages of their professional journey.

Managing Director of GCB Bank, Farihan Alhassan, explained that the initiative is not about replacing men but fostering a balanced leadership environment where both genders can thrive.

“This is not about replacing men with women,” he noted. “It’s about building a leadership culture where everyone thrives and contributes fully. The programme builds competence, confidence, and connectivity — equipping women to lead with authenticity and impact.”

Peter Yao Bosrotsi, Manager of HR Business Partnering at GCB Bank, said Sheagles Soar reflects the Bank’s long-term vision of building an inclusive leadership pipeline.

“This initiative demonstrates our commitment to creating equal opportunities for women to rise to the top and reshaping our culture to embrace inclusion, confidence, and influence,” he said.

The programme includes coaching circles, career development pathways, and allyship structures inspired by the UN’s HeForShe principle. It is designed to prepare women for leadership across three tiers — supervisory, management, and executive — with training focused on self-leadership, strategic thinking, cross-functional collaboration, vision-setting, and boardroom readiness.

The event climaxed with the official unveiling of Sheagles Soar, featuring a video presentation, fireworks, and a symbolic signing of the HeForShe Pledge Book by Professor Alabi, reaffirming male allyship as a key driver of gender inclusion.

Through Sheagles Soar, GCB Bank aims to nurture a new generation of competent, confident, and connected women leaders who will shape the future of the Bank and contribute to broader social and economic transformation in Ghana.