GCB donates GH¢100,000 in fight against COVID-19

By Yussif March 20, 2020

GCB Bank has donated an amount of GH¢100,000 to support government’s effort to curtail the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking at a short presentation ceremony on Friday [March, 20, 2020], the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu called on corporate entities to be committed toward fighting the spread of the deadly virus.

Mr Agyemang-Manu reiterated the need for all entities to comply with the preventive measures put in place by the government and health officials.

“We should all be listening to the guidelines and advise that is coming from our professionals and those who are flying our materials, and all the radio stations and television stations and people who are discussing covid-19.

“We should listen to them and comply with the advise they are giving to us. And out of all our challenges and our cry for support, GCB Bank has demonstrated that they have heard, (and) they wouldn’t sit idle.

“My plea to other corporate entities is (that) we are ready to receive such support and whoever wishes to donate can direct it through the Ministry of Health”.

Mr Agyemang-Manu added that more people would be coming into the country who cannot be stopped since they are Ghanaians, and therefore urged Ghanaians to stay at home if they do not have very pressing needs to attend to in town.

“But let me advise, if you do not have some very essential things to do in town, please, stay at home. We’re still getting some of our people coming in from outside.

“They are public people, they are Ghanaians, we can’t stop them from coming, but when they come, we need to put them into quarantine places. Even if it is your home, let that person stay in one room for the 14 days period.”

Source: Graphic

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