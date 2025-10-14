4 hours ago

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) has expressed deep sorrow following the tragic boat accident on the Volta Lake near Kete Krachi in the Oti Region, which claimed 15 lives, including 11 children.

According to the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA), the incident occurred on Saturday, October 11, 2025, when an overloaded boat capsized mid-crossing, throwing passengers into the lake.

The victims included children aged two to fourteen years and four adults, while four passengers managed to survive.

In an official statement, the Ministry described the disaster as a “national heartbreak,” lamenting the loss of so many young lives whose “dreams and potential were tragically cut short.”

The Ministry extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and the entire Kete Krachi community, assuring them of continued government support through the appropriate agencies.

“We stand in solidarity with the affected families,” the statement read, while commending the Ghana Maritime Authority and emergency response teams for their swift rescue efforts and the prompt launch of investigations into the cause of the tragedy.

The MoGCSP also emphasized the urgent need for tighter enforcement of safety regulations governing inland water transport. It highlighted the importance of compulsory life jacket usage, strict adherence to anti-overloading protocols, and regular boat maintenance checks to ensure passenger safety.

The statement further called for stronger collaboration between government agencies, local authorities, and transport operators to promote safety awareness, accountability, and the prevention of future maritime disasters.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the welfare of children and vulnerable persons, stressing that tragedies of this nature must serve as a wake-up call for all stakeholders involved in inland water transportation.