5 hours ago

Following his ascension to the throne of National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah will undergo a new christening.

Asiedu Nketiah is famed in the political circles as ‘General Mosquito’ but his new role with come with a new name, according to Sam Nartey George, the member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram.

Sam George disclosed on Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV that Asiedu Nketiah will assume the nickname ‘General Chairman’.

Disclosing the reason behind the name, Sam George said that with Kwame Sefa Kayi already having the nickname Chairman General, the party thought it wise to call Asiedu Nketiah ‘General Chairman’ to reflect his new status.

“Asiedu Nketiah, we decided to call him the General Chairman because Chairman General has been corrupted elsewhere at Abaka Junction.”.

Sam George also dismissed comparisons between the executives of the NDC and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He chided the General Secretary of the NPP for holding a press conference to compare his team to the one being led by Asiedu Nketiah.

“It’s like comparing Real Madrid’s galacticos to Prampram Pure Joy Eleven. That is the comparison you are making. We decided to call him the General Chairman because Chairman General has been corrupted elsewhere at Abaka Junction.

“You are comparing them on what basis? Kodua versus Fifi Kwetey. My brother Kodua, monkeys play by sizes. At a time Fifi Kwetey was making national headlines with a political party, Kodua was studying and aspiring to be like Fifi Kwetey. As for Communication, we’ve seen you, Richard, with Sammy Gyamfi here and you’ve left with a bloody nose. While Sammy was doing his wedding, if they put a microphone in front of him to respond to you, he would have bloodied your nose. I don’t understand how you are going to overcome the NDC or Nana B is going to match Yamin. Can you imagine?”, he quizzed.

Source: Ghanaweb