3 hours ago

A taskforce from the domestic revenue division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has picked up some invoices and receipts for further assessment after suspicion of tax avoidance by Tasty Treats Catering Services at the University of Ghana, Legon.

According to the GRA, the eatery has been engaging in selective VAT issuance after sales.

The manager of the facility has been arrested for further interrogation

The GRA team during the arrest said: “we have been here before, and we transacted business with you, and you were supposed to issue the Commissioner General’s invoice as a VAT registered taxpayer, and you did not and under our laws, Section 41, it is an offence, and so we are going to immediately hand you over to the CID to carry on with the next line of action.”

Source: citifmonline