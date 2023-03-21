3 hours ago

The Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA) is on a sensitization exercise to educate the public on earthquake risks and preparedness.

The Authority is also advocating for an engineering structural change in buildings being put up for both commercial and private purposes in the country to reduce the extent of damage during a major shake.

According to the GSSA, the recent major earthquake in Turkey should be a wake-up call for all Ghanaians to start constructing structures that can withstand any impact should the country record an earthquake of a higher magnitude.

Speaking to Citi News on the sidelines of a community stakeholder education program for the chiefs and people of Adukrom in the Okere District on earthquake risk, preparedness, and response, the Acting Director General of the Ghana Geological Survey Authority, Isaac Mwinbelle, indicated that going forward the GGSA should be part of the processes for approving permits for construction for professional and expert recommendations.

“Earthquakes as we all know are natural occurrences and for that matter, it is important that people are aware of what to do should we have any shake, and so they should start building structures that will be able to withstand a major quake.”

Mr. Mwinbelle further suggested that the “Geological Survey Authority should conduct site investigations for major construction projects and issue reports on whether it is okay to put up such works.”