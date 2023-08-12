1 hour ago

George Afriyie, the former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has boldly voiced his concerns about the state of Ghanaian football under the leadership of incumbent GFA President Kurt Okraku.

Afriyie's sentiments come as he files his nomination to contest the upcoming GFA presidential elections, driven by a strong desire to salvage and rejuvenate Ghana's football landscape.

In a candid statement following the submission of his nomination, George Afriyie conveyed his intention to rescue Ghana's football from its current state of decline.

He emphasized that his decision to contest stems from his belief that substantial improvements are needed to reinvigorate the sport and its administration.

"If the sporting public, if the clubs are satisfied with our football, then I don't need to contest," Afriyie remarked, highlighting the significance of public sentiment and club satisfaction. He reiterated that his motivation to enter the race is rooted in the belief that Ghanaian football has experienced a decline during the past four years.

Afriyie drew attention to a notable example of this decline, referencing the unprecedented situation where two prominent clubs, Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, opened their gates for free admission, yet the stadiums remained sparsely populated.

This observation underscored his assertion that there are significant challenges to be addressed.

Furthermore, Afriyie questioned the perceived improvement in the performance of national teams, suggesting that if such advancements were indeed evident, his decision to contest might be unnecessary.

His critical assessment of the current state of Ghanaian football and his resolve to seek the presidency signal Afriyie's commitment to revitalizing the sport, restoring its glory, and addressing the concerns that have emerged under the leadership of Kurt Okraku.

The upcoming GFA presidential elections are poised to shape the future trajectory of Ghanaian football, with George Afriyie vying for the opportunity to lead the revival and contribute to the resurgence of the nation's beloved sport.